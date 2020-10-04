Joseph F. Kaplan

Joseph F. Kaplan went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 87 from Ridgewood Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will receive guest on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from noon until the time of service. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101