Joseph F. Michelau

October 17, 1962 - August 1, 2019

Joseph F. Michelau, 56, of Rochester, passed a way Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Golden Years of Lake Geneva.

Born in Waukegan, Illinois on October 17, 1962, he was the son of Joseph and Elsie (nee Craft) Michelau. His early life was spent in Kansasville. Joe attended Dover St. Mary's Grade School, St. Bonaventure High School in Sturtevant and graduated from Union Grove High School. On November 19, 1983, he was united in marriage to Lee A. Kramer. Following marriage, they lived in Union Grove and Kansasville before moving to Rochester in 1988 where they raised their 2 children, Matt and Christina.

Joe grew up working on his Mom and Dad's farm, where he helped with chores, field work and farm equipment repair. Although it wasn't an easy life, he still found time to goof around with his buddies down the road, dirt biking, snowmobiling and getting into all sorts of other trouble that they could get in to. His Dad was tough on him, always making him figure out tractor repair and such on his own. It even started at a young age for Joe- at age 3 his Dad put him in their grain truck to drive it from the field up to the barn, this influenced much of who he was throughout his whole life. After his farm life, that he always carried with him, he worked for a handful of places and began his career of 25 years, building many relationships, as he worked as a salesman and technical service representative for Lenox American Saw. Also, Joe co-owned and operated Michelau Tree Service with his wife, Lee and son, Matt that began in 2008. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Waterford and enjoyed ushering on Sunday mornings. Joe was a "jack of all trades", you could often find him in his shop tinkering on something, whether it be an old chainsaw, a "garbage picked" rototiller or push mower, his antique tractor collection and much more. His interests were also old muscle cars, especially Mopar's and his 1970 440 6-Pack Dodge Super Bee. He was always a great navigator, especially when he was "back road Joe-ing it." He was a man with a plan and was always prepared for mostly anything. If he was leaving on a long trip, he always packed the right tools to fix a possible breakdown. He was a friendly, easy to carry a conversation with, willing to help someone out and kind man that always made an impression on others. Even when he was unable to talk much, he still had a way of impacting new people in his life along with current relationships. He loved his family with his whole heart, he only wanted the best for them; for them to succeed and be happy. Even though he was technically an only child growing up, he had several "brothers" from all aspects of his life. He lived for his family- taking family trips Up North tent camping, fishing and snowmobiling. Also, he very much looked forward to the Annual Michelau Family Golf Outing and Picnic, visiting with his extended family. He was a big guy, with a big smile and big contagious laugh that you can't forget.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lee; children, Matthew and Christina (Jaime) Multhauf; grandchildren, Noah and Joseph and grandchild expected in October; mother and father-in-law, Sharon and Dennis Kramer; brother-in-law Todd (Michelle) Kramer; sister-in-law Jenefer (Harold) Lingar; along with aunt Ann Hook, uncle Leon Craft and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-sister Kay (Murel) Gleisner, god parents aunt Margaret Hook and uncle George Hook, and nephew Cody.

Services for Joe will be held on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 145 6th St. Waterford, WI at 11 am with a luncheon to follow. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Tuesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church from 4 to 7 pm, and also on Wednesday morning at Church from 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Thursday, August 8, 2019 will be the burial service at 10 am, at Rochester Cemetery on Hwy D just west of Rochester.

