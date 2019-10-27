Joseph Felix McCauley

October 21, 1932 - October 24, 2019

Joseph Felix McCauley, age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his residence. Felix was born in Tiskilwa, IL, October 21, 1932, son of the late James Edwin and Alma (Nee: Lamkin) McCauley.

After graduating from St. Bede Academy in Peru, Illinois, Felix proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Army for a tour of active duty, stationed in Japan.

On May 30, 1959, Felix was united in marriage to the love of his life, Julie Henkel. Felix and Julie moved to Racine, WI in 1968 where they raised their family of six children. Felix was a faithful and active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for more than 50 years. Felix expressed his love of music by singing in choirs and shared his musical talent with so many throughout the years. He developed lifelong friendships at Sacred Heart and in the Racine community with Racine Dairy Statesmen Church Singers and at Franciscan Villa where Julie lived out her final years.

Felix proudly served others as the General Manager of the Racine Catholic Cemeteries until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, Felix was a Commissioner on the Caledonia Utility District for 13 years. He and Julie volunteered at the Racine Food Pantry and Felix donated blood for those in need.

Felix had a love of sports as an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls. He enjoyed golfing and spent many wonderful hours golfing with family and friends in the Ives Grove Golf League.

Above all, Felix left a legacy of love, faith and family. He and Julie were extremely proud of their children and grandchildren. He was beloved for his warm smiles, big laugh and bear hugs.

Felix will be dearly missed by his six children, Donna (Jon) DeGroot, Ann (Tony) Barriere, Lori (Jim) Komas, David (Kim Gage) McCauley, Steven (Melanie Flynn) McCauley, Alan (Katie Baumgardt) McCauley; 14 cherished grandchildren; Max and Gabrielle Barriere, Will and Drew Komas, Patrick (Amanda), Regan, Norah and Erin McCauley, Cassidy, Alanna and Miranda McCauley and Adalyn Tangredi (Dominic), Clare and John McCauley; as well as his sisters Catherine Murphy and Mary Alma Kuebel, sister-in-law, Mary McCauley; many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Felix was preceded in death by his wife, Julie; parents, James and Alma; sister Lola (Harold) Stanard; brothers, Jim (Goldie), Oscar and Al; brothers-in-law, Garylord Murphy and Joe Kuebel; niece Tracie McCauley; nephew Bruce McCauley and many other cherished relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be directed in Felix's name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or .

