Joseph Felix McCauley (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave
Obituary
Joseph Felix McCauley

October 21, 1932 - October 24, 2019

Joseph Felix McCauley, age 87, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be directed in Felix's name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or .

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 30, 2019
