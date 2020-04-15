Joseph J. Fink

1923 - 2020

RACINE- Joseph J. Fink, 97, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his daughter's home in Oconomowoc on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Joseph was born in Traunstein, Germany on March 7, 1923 to Johann and Frieda Fink (nee: Fundmann). On September 30, 1950 he married Therese Beyel. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2009. Joseph immigrated to the United States in 1956. He enjoyed photography, gardening, reading and spending time with friends and family. He never missed a Great Lakes Brew Fest organized by his nephew Curt Foreman and he became known to many as the "mayor of Brew Fest."

He is survived by his daughters and sons in law, Gerda (Herbert) Knorr and Renate (Robert) Burch; grandchildren, Sandra Knorr (the late Dan Bartelt) and Ryan Burch and sisters Gertrud Engels of Florida and Frieda Lay of Germany. Joseph is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

