Joseph M. Arvai II

September 3, 1925 – July 17, 2019

RACINE – Joseph Michael Arvai II, age 93; beloved husband of Madaline (nee: Salemi) Arvai and dear father of Joseph (Cindy) Arvai III, David (Susan) Arvai and Barbara (David) Larrabee; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday 4:00 – 6:00 pm (prayer service at 6 pm) and in the church on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

