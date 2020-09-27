1/1
Joseph M. Jurkiewicz
1978 - 2020
Joseph M. Jurkiewicz

January 19, 1978-September 20, 2020

Joseph M. Jurkiewicz, age 42 of Racine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was born in Racine on January 19, 1978 a son of Jerome V. and Cathy A. (Nee: Musack) Jurkiewicz.

Joe attended Racine schools and received his B.A. from the University of WI-Parkside.

On June 11, 2016 in Wisconsin Dells he was united in marriage to Jennifer A. Dillenburg. He was a passionate sports fan, always cheering for the Packers, Bucks, and Brewers.

Joe was employed as an IT Specialist with Northwestern Mutual Ins. Co. in the product development division.

Survivors include his wife Jennifer; his mother and step father, Cathy and Jim Campbell; his siblings, Jenny (Mark) Jurkiewicz-Hammes, Heather (Jack) Kammien, and Chad Campbell; his nieces and nephews Autumn and Brandon Hammes, and Jack and Eliza Kammien and his canine love, Lexi He is further survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

A service celebrating Joe's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Please visit the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
