Joseph Michael "Joe" Knors (1930 - 2020)
Obituary
Joseph ""Joe"" Michael Knors

Joseph "Joe" Michael Knors, age 90, passed away April 10, 2020 at the Madison VA CLC Hospice.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove WI. Burial will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

 In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to Madison VA Hospital or Madison VA Hospital CLC Hospice.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 16, 2020
