Joseph P. Slivon

February 6, 1928 - June 10, 2020

RACINE - Joseph P. Slivon, age 92, passed away at his residence on June 10, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1928 in Petrovice, Czechoslovakia to parents George and Barbara (nee. Mitas). He immigrated to the United States on February 4, 1937. In 1945, he served in the United States Coast Guard. Following that, Joseph served in the United States Army from 1946-1947 and 1948-1952. He served with the 736th Engineer Heavy Shop Company in several countries during his Army career.

Joseph married Lucille Van Eimeren, and together, they raised three daughters. He worked at Dumore Tools Corp. for 43 years as a machinist and also worked several years at R & B Grinding. In his free time, he loved to go fishing and even placed in the Salmon-a-Rama Festival. He loved church festivals, playing bingo, and cribbage. He enjoyed polka music, playing his accordion and harmonica, which he was very good at. In his younger days, he owned several motorcycles and was quite the daredevil. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia Slivon, Barbara Slivon, and Paula Levandowski; 7 grandchildren, Josh, Tim, Kevin, Ashley, Heidi, Erik, and Adam; 4 great-grandchildren, Daxon, Milo, Lyla, and Runa; siblings, Gabriella and Josephine; and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; sisters, Mary and Anne; brother, Rudy.

Private burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Services with full military honors will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500