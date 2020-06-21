Joseph P. Slivon
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph P. Slivon

February 6, 1928 - June 10, 2020

RACINE - Joseph P. Slivon, age 92, passed away at his residence on June 10, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1928 in Petrovice, Czechoslovakia to parents George and Barbara (nee. Mitas). He immigrated to the United States on February 4, 1937. In 1945, he served in the United States Coast Guard. Following that, Joseph served in the United States Army from 1946-1947 and 1948-1952. He served with the 736th Engineer Heavy Shop Company in several countries during his Army career.

Joseph married Lucille Van Eimeren, and together, they raised three daughters. He worked at Dumore Tools Corp. for 43 years as a machinist and also worked several years at R & B Grinding. In his free time, he loved to go fishing and even placed in the Salmon-a-Rama Festival. He loved church festivals, playing bingo, and cribbage. He enjoyed polka music, playing his accordion and harmonica, which he was very good at. In his younger days, he owned several motorcycles and was quite the daredevil. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia Slivon, Barbara Slivon, and Paula Levandowski; 7 grandchildren, Josh, Tim, Kevin, Ashley, Heidi, Erik, and Adam; 4 great-grandchildren, Daxon, Milo, Lyla, and Runa; siblings, Gabriella and Josephine; and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; sisters, Mary and Anne; brother, Rudy.

Private burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Services with full military honors will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved