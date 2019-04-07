Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Patrick Grace.

Joseph Patrick Grace

January 23, 1963 - April 5, 2019

FOND DU LAC - Joseph Patrick Grace, 56, of Fond du Lac, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on January 23, 1963, he was the son of Kenneth "Joe" and Caroline "Carol" (Krey) Grace.

Joseph worked in the restaurant business for the majority of his life, most notably managing Mal Maison in St. Albans, MO, near St. Louis for nearly 20 years. More recently in Fond du Lac, he worked in the deli department for a grocery store.

Joseph had a love of food, always taking up the role of grill master or holiday chef when family got together. Joseph also had an infusive passion for music and was the go-to source for new female vocalists. Besides food and music, he really enjoyed playing golf with his dad, reading, and painting, and of course, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Survivors include his parents, Joe and Carol Grace of Pleasant Prairie; two sisters, Christine (Ken) Simon of St. Paul, MN, and Susan (Michael Brooks) Grace of Chicago; three nieces, Erin Simon of St. Paul, MN, Megan Simon of San Francisco, and Adeline Brooks of Chicago; and a nephew, Henry Brooks of Chicago.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Blandine House, 25 N. Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935, would be appreciated by the family.

