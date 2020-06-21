Joseph R. Graceffa

February 2, 1935 - June 17, 2020

RACINE - Joseph Graceffa, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Joseph was born February 2, 1935 in Racine, son of the late Joseph and Anna (nee: Gaziano) Graceffa.

On June 11, 1960, he was united in marriage to the girl across the street, Dorothy Soens, and just celebrated sixty years together. They raised nine wonderful children. He served in the U.S. Navy as a naval airman. Joe graduated from Dominican College. He worked at Western Publishing Co., retiring after 35 years. He then worked at N. Christensen Real Estate, First Weber, and a bailiff for Racine County. Joe was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Joe was an avid lousy golfer (his words). He was most proud of his family and never missed an opportunity to tell them he loved them. His other loves were cookies and ice cream.

Joseph will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Dorothy; sons John (Tina) of Gardner, KS, Jim of Menomonee Falls, Mike of Racine, Bob (Shannon) of Appleton, Dave (Amy) of Oak Creek, Tom of Grafton, daughter Annamarie (Jay) Kucera of Burlington and daughter-in-law Kira of Mequon; Grandchildren Angela, Joey, Vinny, Carly, Matt, Amy, Brianna(Jake), Anthony, Gabby, Faith, Olivia, Maddie, Max, Dominic, Alexis, Isabelle, Nathan, Leah, Paxton, and Braeden. Great-grandchildren Lilliana, Ethan, and Owen. Also surviving is his brother Sam (Yolanda), sister Angie, brother-in-law Rich, and sister-in-law Grace; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Preceding him in death were his beloved sons, Joe and Mark; his parents, brothers Carlo and Russ; sisters Sarah, Rose, Josephine, Grace; brothers-in-law Ezio, Fred, Hank, Don; sisters-in-law Shirley and Grace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Church, 4339 Douglas Ave. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12 noon, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00am until 11:30 am. Due to COVID pandemic, there will be a limit of 50 people at a time in the church with social distancing in effect. You may also view the Mass by going to Joe's page on the funeral home's website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com and selecting Livestream in the services/visitation option.

The family extends a special thank you to Parkview Gardens and Seasons Hospice (especially Bethany and Cindy) for their loving and compassionate care.

