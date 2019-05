Joseph R. "Dick" Vash

RACINE- Joseph R. "Dick" Vash, 89, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Please see Sunday, May 5, 2019 Journal Times or Funeral Home Website for full obituary information.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com