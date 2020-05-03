Joseph Schaub
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Schaub August 13, 1920 - April 29, 2020 RACINE - Joseph Schaub, age 99, passed away April 29, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Joseph was born in Neillsville, WI on August 13, 1920, son of the late Michael and Anna (nee: Ewelt) Schaub. During World War II, Joe proudly served in the 32nd Division of the Army and was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines in the Pacific Theater. On May 29, 1948 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Joe was united in marriage to the love of his life, Leone Gorski. They shared forty-five beautiful years together before Leone passed away on their anniversary in 1993. Joe was employed with the Drewco Corporation for over 25 years until his retirement in 1985. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed dancing, playing Sheepshead and Bingo with his friends, and jigsaw puzzles, of which he put hundreds back together. Joe will be dearly missed by his sons, Gary (Mary) Schaub of The Villages, FL, Dr. Joseph (Diane) Schaub of Oak Creek; grandchildren, Mathew, Andrew, Justin (Katie), and Laura Schaub, Jim (Stephanie) Hupp, Jeff (Sarah) Hupp; great grandchildren, James and Jordan Hupp, Chloe and Evie Hupp; siblings, Philip Schaub, Dorothy Carpino; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his siblings, Polly Klema, Bernie (Martha) Schaub, and Adolph Schaub; sister-in-law, Barbara Schaub; brother-in-law, Harry Carpino. Private family services will be held with interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Monica's Senior Living have been suggested. The family extends a special thank you to Sr. Angelica and Sr. Clare and the entire staff at St. Monica's Senior Living for their exceptional, loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved