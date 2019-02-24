Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Dorothy Koleske. View Sign

RACINE - Josephine Dorothy Koleske (nee: Kis) passed away on February 17, 2019 at the age of 92 at Lakeshore at Siena in Racine, Wisconsin. Josephine “Jo” was born on March 29, 1926 in Racine. She was the oldest of five children. Jo attended Mitchell School and graduated from Park High School. She was employed at Zahn’s Department Store and the Case Company as an administrative assistant where she met her future husband. She was united in marriage to Paul J. Koleske at Holy Name Catholic Church on April 30, 1949. She loved her family, her faith and being of service to others. She offered many hours of her time taking care of family members, volunteering at St. Joseph’s Parish, St. Catherine’s High School and Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home. She had a love for nature and loved to plant trees, and garden. She had a passion for baking from scratch and canning. She often shared items not only with her family, but with her parish community as well. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, parents Sam and Claudia “Cookie” Kis, brothers, Norbert and Henry. She is survived by her children, Claudia Flynn, Carolyn Koleske (Syd Normington), Paul Koleske (Michelle Holtz) and Peter Koleske (Lisa). Jo is also survived by her grandchildren: Dennis Flynn (Melina), Kristin Pinnow (Sean), Matthew Koleske, Julia Schwartz (Paul), Paul M. Koleske, James Normington (Angela), Holly Koleske and Noah Koleske. She has one great grandchild, Olivia Flynn. She is also survived by her two sisters, Helen Hay and Claudia Kohlmann, sisters-in-law Vonnie Kis, Aniko Kis, and Elaine Jones, brother-in-law Daniel (Shirley) Koleske and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Racine, Wisconsin. The Koleske family would like to send a special thank you to the Meredith Family for their laughter and friendship through the years, and Father Steve Varghese of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for his spiritual guidance. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

