RACINE - Josephine Morrison,96, passed away at Woods of Caledonia on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Josephine was born in Racine on February 11, 1923 to Tony and Theresa (nee, Biladello) Rizzo. She married Paul H. Morrison, He preceded her in death on January 12, 2012. Josephine retired from Rainfair, Inc. after more than thirty years. She was a volunteer at the hospital for many years and was also a member of the Senior Rockers Program. Josephine is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Morrison and brothers and sisters. A private service for Josephine will be held followed by interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 3, 2019