Joshua Bressan

WHEATLAND - Joshua Bressan, 36, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence following a respiratory event. A Memorial service will be held at the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ, 1106 11th Avenue on Monday, August 12th at 1:00 pm.

