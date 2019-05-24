Joshua L. Palubicki (1980 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Joshua L. Palubicki

January 16, 1980 - May 14, 2019

RACINE - Joshua Lee Palubicki, age 39, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday May 25, 2019 9:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Deacon Greg Petro officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for his daughters have been suggested.

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 24, 2019
