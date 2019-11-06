Joyce A. Bergman(Nee: Wuerker-Anzalone)

April 30, 1947 - November 2, 2019

RACINE - Joyce Ann Bergman, age 72, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, April 30, 1947 daughter of the late Rudolph Wuerker and Ethel (Nee: Robinson) Hoppe. Joyce graduated from Wm Horlick High School and was a lifelong resident of Racine.

On September 23, 2005, she was united in marriage to Warren K. Bergman Jr. Joyce was employed by Society's Assets for 20 years and was a member of Grace Church. She enjoyed Word Search Puzzles, Cross Stich, Crafts Fairs, and Antique Shows. Above all it was time spent with her family especially her grandchildren that she treasured most. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Warren; children, Renee Bouwma, Tracy (Steve) Drews, Dominic (Candice) Anzalone, Andrea Anzalone, Rebecca Bergman; grandchildren, Christopher, Chelsea, Alexander, Nathaniel, Conner, Josephine, Noah, Domencia, Naviyah; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Kamrym, and Lily; other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora St. Luke's in Milwaukee for their loving and compassionate care of Joyce.

