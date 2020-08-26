Joyce A. (nee: Peterson) Vlach

July 9, 1936 - August 15, 2020

Joyce A. (nee: Peterson) Vlach, age 84, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 with family at her side.

Joyce was born in Madison WI on July 9, 1936 to John and Geraldine (nee: Wilson) Peterson. They moved to Racine WI when she was a child. Joyce grew up in Racine with her parents and brother Carl, graduating from Wm. Horlick High School.

Joyce proudly served her country in the Air Force. After her service, she moved to Milwaukee WI and met her future husband, Daniel W. Vlach. They were united in marriage on February 15, 1958.

When Danny was hired by S.C. Johnson, they moved back to Racine where they raised 4 boys.

Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends. And especially enjoyed her time attending Our Harmony Club the past few years.

Joyce is survived by her son, Derek Vlach; son, Kurt Vlach, and daughter-in-law, Heidi Vlach; son, Randy Vlach, and daughter-in-law, Angela Vlach; son, Steve Vlach and daughter-in-law, Dawn Vlach; grandchildren, Amber (Joel) Jansen, Gina (Sam) Vlach-Kucera, Dan Vlach, Kyle Vlach, Adam Vlach, Vince Vlach, Ryan (Emily) Vlach, Jennah Vlach; great-grandchildren Ayden, Isabelle and Wyatt; brother Carl Peterson; sister-in-law Dorothy Hanke, brother-in-law Norm (Judy) Vlach, and brother-n-law Larry Ziembo; as well as, many other family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Daniel Vlach; brother Ricky Peterson; sister-in-law Carol Peterson, sister-in-law Margie Ziembo, brother-in-law Alan Hanke and brother-in-law Jerry Vlach.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Ascension hospice for their kind care.

Private interment was held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to Our Harmony Club PO Box 457 Sturtevant WI 53177 have been suggested.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com