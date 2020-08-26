1/1
Joyce A. (Peterson) Vlach
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce A. (nee: Peterson) Vlach

July 9, 1936 - August 15, 2020

Joyce A. (nee: Peterson) Vlach, age 84, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 with family at her side.

Joyce was born in Madison WI on July 9, 1936 to John and Geraldine (nee: Wilson) Peterson. They moved to Racine WI when she was a child. Joyce grew up in Racine with her parents and brother Carl, graduating from Wm. Horlick High School.

Joyce proudly served her country in the Air Force. After her service, she moved to Milwaukee WI and met her future husband, Daniel W. Vlach. They were united in marriage on February 15, 1958.

When Danny was hired by S.C. Johnson, they moved back to Racine where they raised 4 boys.

Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends. And especially enjoyed her time attending Our Harmony Club the past few years.

Joyce is survived by her son, Derek Vlach; son, Kurt Vlach, and daughter-in-law, Heidi Vlach; son, Randy Vlach, and daughter-in-law, Angela Vlach; son, Steve Vlach and daughter-in-law, Dawn Vlach; grandchildren, Amber (Joel) Jansen, Gina (Sam) Vlach-Kucera, Dan Vlach, Kyle Vlach, Adam Vlach, Vince Vlach, Ryan (Emily) Vlach, Jennah Vlach; great-grandchildren Ayden, Isabelle and Wyatt; brother Carl Peterson; sister-in-law Dorothy Hanke, brother-in-law Norm (Judy) Vlach, and brother-n-law Larry Ziembo; as well as, many other family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Daniel Vlach; brother Ricky Peterson; sister-in-law Carol Peterson, sister-in-law Margie Ziembo, brother-in-law Alan Hanke and brother-in-law Jerry Vlach.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Ascension hospice for their kind care.

Private interment was held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials to Our Harmony Club PO Box 457 Sturtevant WI 53177 have been suggested.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
908-11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2011
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved