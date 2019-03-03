RACINE - Joyce Ann Wagner, age 88, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at The Woods of Caledonia. She was born in Green Bay, WI, September 7, 1930, daughter of the late Frank and Inez (Nee: Hansen) Stoffelen. Joyce was united in marriage to Donald J. Wagner October 23, 1954 who preceded her in death August 4, 1996. Surviving are her children, Donald J. Wagner II of Cable, WI, Jon (Tracy) Wagner of Racine, James (Stacey) Wagner of Union Grove; grandchildren, Elyssia (Alex) Soler, Katelyn (Daniel) Gibson, Marisa and Sarah Wagner; great grandson, Elway Meyers; sisters, Phyllis Haney, Kathryn (Peter) Andrews; in-laws, Bob (Helen) Wagner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Per Joyce’s wishes there will not be a service or memorial. She wants her friends and family to remember her life and not her passing. She takes their love and friendship with her. MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 3, 2019