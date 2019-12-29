Joyce Dahlberg

September 20, 1919 - December 21, 2019

Joyce Dahlberg, age 100, died peacefully on December 21st, 2019 at Francis House in South Milwaukee. Joyce was the daughter of George and Jenny (Engstran) Smith. She was born on September 20, 1919 in Chippewa Falls, WI. She attended U.W. Madison and received her bachelor's degree in Journalism. On June 9th, 1946, she married Philip Dahlberg II. They had three children, Philip III, Steven and Jennifer. Joyce was employed at the Racine Journal Times from 1967 – 1980. She also wrote many free lance articles for various newspapers. Joyce and her family lived in Kenosha for many years and following her husband's death in 1981, Joyce moved to Racine.

Joyce was an active member of the Bradford Community Church, Unitarian Universalist. She enjoyed gardening and ballroom dancing. Joyce was a n avid reader and listened to hundreds of books on tape when her eyesight failed.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Joseph) Lindl of Milwaukee; a daughter-in-law, Mary K. Dahlberg of Tucson, AZ; five grandchildren, Heather (Doug) Cox of Ankeny, IA, Philip (Amy) Dahlberg IV of Jackson, WI, Lewis (Tara) Dahlberg of Sun Prairie, Mark (Carolyn) Dahlberg of Fredericksburg, VA and William Robbins of Kenosha; 15 great grandchildren, Emma, P.J., Sophie, Jack, Max, Molly, Madeline, Ryan, Conner, Mason, Josie, Catherine, Adalynn, Evelyn and Autumn.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip II; her two sons, Steven and Philip III; a brother, Gordon Smith and two sisters, Edith Ayers and Helen Gilkerson.

Joyce's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staffs at Franciscan Gardens and Francis House for all the wonderful care they gave to her.

Memorial services for Joyce will be announced at a later date.

