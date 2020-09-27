Joyce E. Luxenhofer

1936 - 2020

Joyce E. Luxenhofer, age 84, of Racine, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Joyce now rests in eternal life free from pain. She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born here May 6, 1936 to the late Clarence and Mildred (Johnson) Schmoll.

Joyce graduated from Washington Park High School in 1954. On September 29, 1956 she married Raymond J. Karls, who preceded her in death on September 3, 1971. Joyce was united in marriage to Peter Ulrich Luxenhofer on December 30, 1972.

Before having a family, Joyce worked as a secretary at J.I Case, Inc. Once her children were grown, Joyce loved working with young children as the "cafeteria lady" at North Park Elementary School until retirement. She became a fantastic cook despite not even knowing how to boil water when she first married Ray. She was a skillfull bargain shopper and she loved to paint cards and rocks. She spent many hours tending to her beautiful yard filled with flowers, vegetables, bird feeders and a water fountain. She was a gifted home decorator with a passion for the holidays. Joyce devoted herself to loving and caring for her family through her many talents.

Joyce is survived by Peter, her loving husband of nearly 48 years, her daughter Judith (Thomas) Wemmert of Bulverde, Texas, her son Timothy Karls of Racine, grandchildren Christopher and Katherine, sister Lois Panizza of Milwaukee, sisters-in-law Catherine Karls of Racine and Helga (Heinrich) Ahlert of Marl, Germany. Joyce also leaves behind numerous precious and loving nephews and nieces, as well as many life-long and devoted dear friends. Her generosity, thoughtfulness and love will be missed by all.

Family and friends are invited for a visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the funeral home, with a celebration of Joyce's life at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home's website, selecting Joyce's page, service and live stream.

The family is forever grateful for the compassion and care given to Joyce and her family by Becky, Sidney, Bree and Beth from Badger Hospice, and by Dr. Nicholas Akgulian and Dr. Joseph Hart, along with the help and support of friends and family throughout her illness and passing .

Memorials may be made to the Racine Campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com