Joyce E. (Larson) Stearns
1920 - 2020
Joyce E. Stearns Nee: Larson

1920 - 2020

Joyce Evelyn Stearns passed away on her birthday at age 100. She was born September 9, 1920, in Marinette, WI, daughter of the late Emil and Mabel (Nee: Bell) Larson.

Joyce graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison. It was at the University that she met Orrin C. Stearns whom she was united in marriage February 21, 1945 at Dubuque, IA. Together they raised 3 sons on their mink ranch next to Johnson Park in Racine. Joyce was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Joyce was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed music and played the piano. Above all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving is her son, William (Carlene) Stearns; grandsons, Eric (Mary Jane), Michael (Melanie), Brian (Charity), Robert (Jessica), Orrin (Jennifer); 11 great grandchildren; a loving sister, Doris Leafe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Kenneth and Jon; and brother, James Larson.

Per Joyce's wishes private services will be held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
