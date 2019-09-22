Joyce M. Gerber(Nee: Christensen)
June 22, 1929 - September 17, 2019
KENOSHA/FORMERLY OF RACINE - Joyce M. Gerber, age 90, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kenosha Estates.
Funeral services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, on Monday September 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.
