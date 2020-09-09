Joyce L. Schwarm

November 2, 1926 - September 1, 2020

RACINE - Joyce L. (nee; Larsen) Schwarm, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center.

She was born in Racine on November 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Reuben and Anna (nee: Anderson) Larsen. On July 6, 1946, Joyce was united in marriage to Alden 'Auggie' Schwarm. She worked part time at Unique Drapery for eight years as a seamstress, but her main job was taking care of her family, which she loved.

Joyce was a 70 year member of FaithBridge Church (formerly Franksville United Methodist Church) where she was active in Caroline Circle and the Knit Wits. Joyce enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and baking. She was always proud of her personalized birthday cakes that she made for each family member, and her special Christmas cookies.

Surviving are her children, Cheryl (John) Welch of Yorkville, Gary Schwarm of Raymond, Jeff (Myra Clancy) Schwarm of Three Lakes and Juli (David) Tianen of Yorkville; grandchildren, Cindy Welch, Jenny (Greg) Byrne, Betsy (Tim) Bauer, Kate (Paul) Kempf, Karl Schwarm, Matthew (Erin) Schwarm, Brandon (Brodee) Schwarm, Ashley (Nathan) Steltz, and Nikole Tianen; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene (William) Jacobson, and brother-in-law, Sherwood Schwarm. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Alden in 1976, daughter-in-law, Robin Schwarm; sisters, Grace Larsen, Janet Brehm, and Leone Kachian, and her brother, William Larsen.

Funeral services for Joyce will be held at FaithBridge Church, Franksville Campus on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Joyce will be laid to rest next to Alden at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

Memorials to FaithBridge Church, Franksville Campus have been suggested by the family.

The service will be webcasted live starting at 11 a.m. on the Sturino Funeral Home website. Please respect social distancing and wear a face mask while in the church.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479