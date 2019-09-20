Joyce M. Gerber(Nee: Christensen)

June 22, 1929 - September 17, 2019

KENOSHA/FORMERLY OF RACINE - Joyce M. Gerber, age 90, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kenosha Estates. She was born in Racine, June 22, 1929, daughter of the late Alfred and Mabel (Nee: Melik) Christensen.

On June 14, 1952 at Atonement Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Robert G. Gerber who preceded her in death, December 18, 2014. Her greatest joy was teaching children. Joyce was a Kindergarten teacher for twenty-two years by Wisconsin Lutheran. She was a longtime active member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a Lutheran Girl Pioneer Leader, belonged to the First Evangelical Church Ladies Aide, sang solos on numerous occasions including weddings, funerals, and was frequently a guest soloist at other churches. More than anything she cherished time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Holly (James) Ritchey of Grayslake, IL, Julie (Kristopher) Koykkari of Racine, Ivy Gerber of Oak Creek; six grandchildren, Brad (Joni) Ritchey, Jason Ritchey, Alexis (Pete) Matson, Aaron Koykkari, Bianca (Brad) Dieck-Pelton, Miranda Dieck; her great-grandchildren, Teagan and Kristian Koykkari, Amelia Pelton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Lyle.

Funeral services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, on Monday September 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.

A special thank you to respective staffs at Kenosha Estates Nursing Home and Hospice for all their loving and compassionate care.

