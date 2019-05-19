Joyce M. Hoppe

May 21, 1931 - May 11, 2019

WATERFORD - Hoppe, Joyce M., age 87, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday May 11, 2019.

Joyce was born in Milwaukee on May 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Orrin and Teresa (nee. Capicik) Smith. She was a graduate of Messmer High School in Milwaukee. On February 27, 1954 she married LaVerne A. Hoppe at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Joyce worked at Nestle' Corp. in Burlington for many years in the Shipping and Receiving department. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Waterford. Joyce enjoyed crossword puzzles, surfing the internet and most of all spending time with her family and her beloved Yorkie Poo, Jaxon.

Joyce is survived by Children: Mary Jo (Ron) Friedrich, James (Diane) Hoppe, Jeff (Dawn) Hoppe, Julie (Fernando) Ventura, Jay Hoppe and Jason (Christina) Hoppe; Grandchildren: Jeremy (Mande) Shecterle, Jonathan (Kristal) Hoppe, Joshua (Susie) Hoppe, AJ Hoppe, Jaren and Jaden Hoppe, Nicole (Stan) Northrop, Erin (Tom) Hoffman, Aubrey (James) Jacobs, Lucy, Arthur, Cynthia, Fernando and Victor Ventura; Great-Grandchildren: Janae and Josie Shecterle, Jenavieve, Theodore and Delilah Hoppe. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband LaVerne, son John and one brother Orrin Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:00 noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Burial in the church cemetery following mass. **Special note, due to road construction, please travel on Hwy 36 to Main Street, take Main Street WEST to 2nd Street, turn South on 2nd Street and go 3 blocks to the church parking lot** In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the .

Family wishes to send a Thank You to the Nurses and Staff at Linden Grove Mukwonago for their compassion and care of our dear Mother and Grandmother Joyce.

