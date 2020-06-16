Joyce M. Ohl

January 24, 1932 - June 4, 2020

Joyce M. Ohl (nee Wedlund), 88 of Kewaskum passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Beechwood Rest Home surrounded by family.

She was born on January 24, 1932 to the late Axel and Gerda (nee Swanson) Wedlund in Ashland WI. Joyce was a resident for more then 70 years in Racine. On November 17, 1951 she was united in marriage to John Ohl. She was a stay at home mom raising three children, many pets, and also raising flowers, fruits, and veggies. Joyce was an active member at Trinity Lutheran in Racine. She moved to Kewaskum in 2011 to be closer to more family. Joyce's spiritual life was handled by pastor Mark Eckert, St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane, WI.

Those Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Susan (Thomas) Johnson, Paula Rossi, and Thomas (Susan) Ohl; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Oppermann, Amy Laatsch, Nicole Schlenner, Tamara Heckel, Stephanie Heckel, Hannah Ohl, and Natalie Ohl; seven great grandchildren, Jaelen, Karson, Alexis, Olivia, Madison, Alayna, and Landen; a sister-in-law, Florence Wedlund; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Ohl and her three brothers, Leonard, Arnold, and Elmer Wedlund.

A memorial service in remembrance of Joyce will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

