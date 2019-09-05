Joyce Mary Seeger

August, 26, 1931 - September 3, 2019

RACINE - Joyce Mary (nee: Thompson) Seeger, 88, passed away at Home Harbor on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born in Springfield, IL on August, 26, 1931, the daughter of the late Harry S. and Floris (nee: Boyle) Thompson. Joyce was a 1949 graduate of Eau Claire High School. She then attended Teacher's College in Eau Claire. On August 15, 1953, she was united in marriage to Vernon E. Seeger. Joyce was a member of First Congregational UCC where she also taught Sunday School. She had been employed at the YMCA as a switchboard operator and retired from Wm. Horlick High School, where she was an Educational Aide in the library. Joyce was active in PTA, Girl Scout Troops, VFW Auxiliary and Racine Chapter of the Diabetes Assoc. In her free time she enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, reading and shopping.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Alan (Jean MacCubbin) Seeger, Steven Seeger and Paul (Lisa Epple) Seeger; daughter, Susan (Benjamin) Gagnon. She is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Vernon on November 27, 1986 and her brother, John Thompson.

There will be a time to meet with family and friends at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Joyce will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

For those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way, donations may be made to Racine Humane Society or Racine Public Library.

Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479