Joyce Mary Seeger

August, 26, 1931 - September 3, 2019

RACINE - Joyce Mary (nee: Thompson) Seeger, 88, passed away at Home Harbor on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

There will be a time to meet with family and friends at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Joyce will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

For those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way, donations may be made to Racine Humane Society or Racine Public Library.

