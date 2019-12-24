Juan G. Amaya, Sr.

January 27, 1930 – December 20, 2019

RACINE – Juan Garcia Amaya, Sr., age 89; beloved husband of the late Guadalupe Perales Amaya and dear father of Juan Amaya, Jr., Sabina (Rick) Barina, Stella Amaya, Fernando (Janine) Amaya, Stephanie (John) Muñoz, Sabino (JoAnne) Amaya, Ruben (Angela) Amaya, Raul Amaya and Carlos (Laura) Amaya; passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded with the love of family, on Friday, December 20, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 8:30 – 10:00 am.

Please see Thursday's newspaper or revisit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

