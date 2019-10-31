Juanita Wozniak

August 23, 1940 - October 27, 2019

UNION GROVE – Juanita Wozniak, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. She was born on August 23, 1940 in Milwaukee to parents David and Josephine (nee. Trevino).

Juanita worked for 17 years at the Shepherds Home in Union Grove as a supervisor, and worked with the residents there. She was an active member for many years at the Racine Bible Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; children, Robert Wozniak and Lori (Mitchell) Bradley; grandchildren, Michael and Sean Wozniak; relatives, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177 on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10–11 am. Funeral services will follow.

