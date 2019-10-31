Juanita Wozniak (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Wozniak.
Service Information
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI
53182
(262)-878-2500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Racine Bible Church
12505 Spring Street
Sturtevant, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Juanita Wozniak

August 23, 1940 - October 27, 2019

UNION GROVE – Juanita Wozniak, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. She was born on August 23, 1940 in Milwaukee to parents David and Josephine (nee. Trevino).

Juanita worked for 17 years at the Shepherds Home in Union Grove as a supervisor, and worked with the residents there. She was an active member for many years at the Racine Bible Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; children, Robert Wozniak and Lori (Mitchell) Bradley; grandchildren, Michael and Sean Wozniak; relatives, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177 on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10–11 am. Funeral services will follow.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.