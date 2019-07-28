Judith A. Herda

July 5, 1940 - July 24, 2019

Age 79, of New Munster passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Oak Park Place, Burlington. Judie was born July 5, 1940 in Bloomington, IL to James and Helen (nee Lewis) Marvin. Her early life was spent in Bloomington where she graduated from Normal Community High School. On December 20, 1979 she was united in marriage to Robert Herda in Kenosha County. Following their marriage, they resided in New Munster. Robert passed away December 7, 2012.

Judie worked as a Trust Officer for First Banking Center and M & I. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bowling, baking, crafting, gardening and was an avid reader and loved her collectables. Most of all she loved being a grandmother.

Judie is survived by her children: Rick Menken, Jim Menken, Holly (Tommy) Jones and Kelly (Eric) Vorpagel, stepchildren Kimberly Pozorski and Michael Herda, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Joyce, stepbrothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Judie was preceded in death by her husband, daughter-in-law Tami Menken, son-in-law Andrew Pozorski, a sister Janice McNutt, 2 grandsons Dustin Hill and Adam Pozorski.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials, in honor of Judie, be made to Visiting Nurses Association or Aurora Hospice.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Welka and all the Aurora medical staff, the Visiting Nurses Association, Aurora Hospice and Oak Park Place staff for all their care and compassion.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 12:00 Noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10:00AM until 12:00PM, at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Wheatland Presbyterian Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com