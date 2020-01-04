Judith A. Maranger

MT. PLEASANT - Judith A. Maranger, 79, passed away in the Select Specialty Hospital, St. Francis, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, on Tuesday, January 7th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, January 6th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and in the church on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to Cops N Kids Reading Center, the Racine Public Library or Racine Lutheran High School. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

