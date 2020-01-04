Judith A. Maranger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. Maranger.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
728 Villa Street
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
728 Villa Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judith A. Maranger

MT. PLEASANT - Judith A. Maranger, 79, passed away in the Select Specialty Hospital, St. Francis, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, on Tuesday, January 7th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, January 6th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and in the church on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to Cops N Kids Reading Center, the Racine Public Library or Racine Lutheran High School. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.