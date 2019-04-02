Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. Savard.

Judith A. Savard

October 14, 1939 – March 31, 2019

RACINE – Judith Ann (nee: Nussbaum) Savard, age 79, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of family, on Sunday evening, March 31, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Judy was born in Green Bay, WI on October 14, 1939 to the late Raymond and Agatha (nee: Verhagen) Nussbaum. A 1956 graduate of St. Catherine's High School, she went on to earn her bachelor's degree in nursing from Alverno College. On September 20, 1969 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Judy was united in marriage with Homer J. Savard, who preceded her in death on May 20, 2016.

Judy devoted her life to serving our community as a Registered Nurse. She cared for patients as an infection- control nurse at St. Mary's / Wheaton Franciscan / All Saints Medical Center from 1972 until 1991. Following, she compassionately cared for the residents of Ridgewood Care Center from 1991 until she retired in 2010. Judy was a proud & faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was active on the Vocations Committee. She was a member of RING (Retired Involved Nurses Group) and was an active member of the LGBTQ Support Group. Outside of nursing, Judy was an avid reader and enjoyed sending greeting cards & writing letters to family & friends. Always thinking of others, she frequently visited those who needed cheering up & was always able to put a smile on their face. Above all, Judy loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her children, Robert (Lois) Savard, Carol (Edward) Ziesemer and Homer (Julie) Savard; grandchildren, Joe (Emily) Savard, Benjamin (Julia) Savard, Alexander Savard, Christina (Mark) Shen, Annie (Nikki) Klitzke; and Amy Ziesemer; great-grandchildren, John Gabriel, Evagrace, Amelia, Simon, Elizabeth, Marie, Joshua, Lucy, Maxwell and Cordelia; brother Mark (Debbie) Nussbaum; sister, Janice Giallourakis; sisters-in-law, Julie Nussbaum and Kay Nussbaum; nieces, nephews, other dear relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and Bill Nussbaum; and brother-in-law, Michael Giallourakis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Michael D. Wolfe officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 12:30 – 2:00 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or to Siena Center have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Froedtert Hospital, Ascension All Saints Hospital (3rd Floor), devoted neighbors & friends for the support given in Judy's time of need. May God bless all of you!

