Judith A. "Judy" ShaubNee: Lange

February 11, 1947 - December 4, 2019

RACINE - Judith A. Shaub, age 72, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019. Judith was born on February 11, 1947, daughter of the late Richard and Elinore (nee: Killips) Lange.

Judy attended Jerstad-Agerholm Grade School and graduated from Wm. Horlick High School "Class of 1965". In her younger years, Judy was a flag bearer with the Racine Elks Band and a roller-skating car hop at the Park Inn. Furthering her education, she earned her BA and Master's degree in Special Education, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Carthage College. While employed at Wisconsin belle, she found the love of her life, Thomas J. Shaub. They were united in marriage November 2, 1968 and shared thirty-two beautiful years together before he preceded her in death on March 12, 2000. Judy was employed with Racine Unified as a Special Education Diagnostician for nearly forty years helping educate countless children throughout Racine before she retired in 2016. A free spirit with a zest for life, Judy will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor, her dedication to her work and her students, and her great love for her family and friends, especially her grandson, Nolan.

Judy will be dearly missed by her sons, Craig Shaub and William (Suzanne) Shaub; grandson, Nolan; sisters-in-law, Julie (Jim) Mabis, Kris (Phil) Post, Jane Shaub; brother-in-law, James (Pat) Shaub; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was also preceded in death by her sister, Karen Wortmann.

Visitation with the family will be held at Preservation Hall 740 Lake Avenue on Friday December 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A service celebrating Judy's life will follow at 6:00 p.m.

