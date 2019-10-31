Judith A. Zanis

July 13, 1941 - October 28, 2019

RACINE - Judith A. Zanis, 78, passed away at her home on Monday, October 28, 2019 with her family by her side.

Judy was born in Wauwatosa on July 13, 1941 to Francis and Myrtle Olson. She married Anthony "Tony" Zanis in Racine on December 15, 1962. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother making sure that her family was always taken care of. She loved working her garden and taking care of her home. Always making sure that it had that home feel to it. She was a caring woman which she put into practice working as an assistant for Dr. Wagner. Judy was a truly likeable, loving and caring woman, who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Zanis; children, Mike (Karen) Zanis, Vicky (Mike) Kerlin and Chris Zanis; grandchildren, Nikki Zanis, Zach and Nick Kerlin, Christian Harris, Kourtney, Jordan and Hunter Zanis; great grandchildren Mason and Skylar and brother Gerald "Doc" (Chris) Olson. Judy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Judy will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's research have been suggested.

