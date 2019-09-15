Judith Ann Hermann

KNOXVILLE, TN - Judith Ann Hermann, 81, passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Judy was a longtime employee and retired from Wisconsin Natural Gas Company and after retirement worked for several years as a sales associate at Boston Store.

Judith is survived by her sisters Gail Harcus and Charlene Kunaschk, sons Alan (Lee) and Dale (Mary) Hermann, grandchildren Lauren (Tom) Williams, Holly and Dale Hermann, Jr., great-grandchildren Aiden, Wesley and Ella Williams and many nephews and nieces. Judith was preceded in death by sister Louise Nelson and brothers George, Warren and Louis Bergman.

A private memorial will be held by family members.

BERRY HIGHLAND MEMORIAL PARK

865-588-0567