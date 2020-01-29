Judith Ann (Johnson) Madsen (1931 - 2020)
  • "Judy, I am very sad to see you go, and sad to have to wait..."
    - Judith Schulz
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Mound Cemetery Chapel
Judith Ann Madsen(Nee: Johnson)

May 14, 1931 – January 18, 2020

RACINE - Judith Ann Madsen, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 1st at 3:00 p.m with a Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery Chapel on Monday February 3rd at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 29, 2020
