Judith Ann Madsen(Nee: Johnson)
May 14, 1931 – January 18, 2020
RACINE - Judith Ann Madsen, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 1st at 3:00 p.m with a Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery Chapel on Monday February 3rd at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
