Judith Anne Grebetz(Nee: Haumersen)

August 8, 1937 - February 29, 2020

RACINE - Judith Anne Grebetz entered into eternal life February 29th, 2020 at the age of 82. Judy was born in Racine to the late Milton and Grace (nee: Schultz) Haumersen. She grew up on Main Street in Racine, across the street from the Zoo pond. She loved to ice skate there, and that's where she met her husband Art in 1953. Following her graduation from William Horlick High School she married her Prince on May 18th, 1957. Art treated her like a Princess for 62 years, and Judy was a loving and devoted wife.

In her younger years Judy loved to bowl and play golf. She was a Kenosha Country Club Women's champion twice. She also was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church Choir for many years.

Judy loved to cook, and she published multiple cookbooks which Art illustrated. She also was a dedicated and recognized volunteer at All Saints Hospital in Racine. She spent thousands of hours knitting hats and booties and blankets for the newborn babies in the N.I.C.U.

She lived with Art in the house they built together in Elmwood Park in 1959 until she passed away. She really loved her neighborhood and her neighbors who loved her so much. She cherished her time socializing with her neighborhood family.

Judy is survived by her husband Art and her two sons, David Grebetz (Fiancé Becky Barbeau) and Kevin Grebetz (nee: Kathleen Hollowell). Grandchildren Taylor Grebetz (nee: Mikki Coubrough) Maxwell Grebetz (Emily Toporsh) Amanda Biertzer (Mathew Biertzer) Trenton Grebetz, 3 great Grand Children and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

She is survived by many more nieces and nephews and their families, as well as close friends and her adopted sons Bernie, Michael, Kevin, and Bobby who have all continued to check in with her and Art for the past 40 years. She loved them all very much.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 am at Faithbridge Church, 212 11th Street, with Rev. John Fleming officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

