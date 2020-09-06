1/1
Judith Irene "Judy" Larkin
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith I. LarkinNee: Hort

March 1, 1945 - September 3, 2020

RACINE - Judith Irene Larkin, "Judy", age 75, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Racine, March 1, 1945, daughter of the late Emil and Hazel (Nee:Shelton) Hort.

Judy graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1964". On May 6, 1964, she was united in marriage to Gordon R. Larkin and together they raised two daughters Karen and Kathleen. Judy was employed by InSinkErator for 34 years, retiring in April, 2009. She enjoyed the outdoors be it gardening, camping, sitting around a campfire, or watching and listening to her favorite bird- the Cardinal. She also enjoyed car rides, NASCAR car races, painting ceramics, going to the movies and watching television. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family especially her grandkids. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen (John) Graham; grandchildren, Emily and Eric; her sister, Janice Lechner; nieces and nephews, Kristina (Eric) Tawwater, Ronald (Cherie) Klingbeil, Brian Hort; great nieces and great nephews; dear friends, and her faithful dog, Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon on July 8, 2002, her daughter Karen Lynn Larkin on February 8, 2014; her brother, Kenneth Hort, and brother-in-law, Allen Lechner.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, September 10, 2020, 12pm with Pastor Keith Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11am -12 pm. Masks are required and will be available if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Judith Larkin page, select service, select live stream. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Grand Prairie for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved