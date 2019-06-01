Judith J. Sorenson

RACINE-Judith "Judy" Sorenson, 74, passed away on May 29, 2019 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel and children, Sharon (Craig) Nowlan of Hastings, MN and Steve Sorenson of Indianapolis, IN. Judy is further survived by her grandchildren, Jacob and Sydney Nowlan and Elizabeth and Amanda Sorenson.

Memorial services will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

