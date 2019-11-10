Judith R Schmidt

March 10 1954 - November 6, 2019

Judith R Schmidt (Ellertson), age 65, passed away peacefully November 6th 2019 surrounded by her daughters and sister. She passed away after learning of and battling recurrence and metastasis of breast cancer. Judy was born March 10 1954 to Mona (Scherbarth) and Harold Ellertson. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Brian, Aunts Janice, Lila, and Dawn, infant grandsons, among other friends and family.

Judy was an extremely hard worker. She loved to help people. She loved nature and being outdoors. One of her favorite places remained the dairy farm she worked so hard on with Lynn Schmidt. She said "It was a beautiful dream". Judy took pleasure in the simple things in life such as planting flowers, a phone call from a dear friend, a hug from her grandchild. She was amazingly creative and loved sewing and quilting; she dabbled in drawing and photography. She loved to travel and explore the world. She made friends easily and has touched and loved people from her many travels; especially her Travel Directing adventures. She also shared her love of life with her children and grandchildren; teaching them about the small pleasures life has to offer and to always look for the good.

For the last few years, Judy worked at Allstar with a wonderful group including John Ingersoll. She took pride in her work and worked up until her last days. She also worked in landscaping with Barb and Jeff Groth over the years and continued to do the odd jobs for friends and family. She was amazing, helpful, and truly enjoyed hard work and helping others. Her life was a living example of being kind and doing the right thing even if no one is looking.

Judy is survived by siblings: Barb (Don), Susie (Dennis), Jeffery, Merrie, Willy, Squeaky (Kelly), Jim, and children Tracy (Luke Bird), Tammy, Chrissey, and Tim; grandchildren Audra, Alaina, Adriana, and Roman; and innumerable friends and family. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life Sunday, November 17th from noon to 5pm at Cotton Exchange 345 Hickory Hollow Rd, Waterford WI. Judy did not want anything traditional. Family thinks a party to celebrate this amazing woman is more appropriate; please bring your best Judy story to share. Help us keep her memory alive by doing random acts of kindness and always looking for the positive in every person and situation. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (give.bcrf.org) in Judy's memory.