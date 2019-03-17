Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Reid. View Sign

RACINE - Judith Reid, 68, of Racine, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. She was born Judith Vail Monk on September 28, 1950 in Yankton, SD to parents Dr. Robert S. Monk and Nan (Brockway) Monk. Judy’s childhood and teen years were spent in the Waukesha and Pewaukee Lake area as the oldest of six children. She graduated from University Lake School in Hartland in 1968 and attended Pine Manor College in Chestnut Hill, MA. Judy married Roland (Skip) Zinn in 1969. Where they started a family in Evergreen, CO with their daughters Heidi and Heather. After moving back to Wisconsin, Judy married Alan Reid in 1992, a union that blended together their four daughters into one beautiful family. Judy had multiple careers, starting as a Real Estate Broker in Evergreen,CO which continued in both Waukesha and Racine. After receiving a degree in Interior and Floral Design, Judy established her own business, Enhanced Designs. Her keen eye for color, composition, and pattern allowed her to work within a wide range of decorating styles, designing spaces filled with textiles and antiques as well as minimal contemporary environments, which also enhanced her work as a Staging Stylist. Judy’s spirit also touched lives through her work with Big Sisters of Racine and as a former member of the Board of Directors at the Racine Art Museum. Judy will be most remembered as a vivacious soul with an unmatched zest for life. She strived to make everything beautiful for her family, friends, and those lucky enough to cross her path. She had a huge heart and was passionate in expressing herself through art. Judy will be fondly remembered as a designer, master gardener, gourmet chef, painter, and guitar player and singer in her youth. Judy is survived by her loving husband, Alan; daughters Heidi (Dan) Dolan of Lakewood, CO, Heather (Dan) Stacey of La Crosse, and Julia Reid of Seattle, WA; as well as her grandchildren Jourdan Stacey and Sean Dolan. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda Farina, Debbie Kroll, Robert Monk, Stuart Monk, Steven Monk, step-sister Amy Rector, step-mother Betty Monk, and many nieces and nephews who adored her. Judy's passion for family and her exuberant soul will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robert Monk and Nan Brockway Monk, her in-laws, David D. Reid and Dorothy Reid, daughter, Madeline Reid, brother-in-law, David R. Reid, and sister-in-law, Ann Monk. Friends and family will gather for a celebration of Judy's life this summer in Racine. Friends are encouraged to contact any family member for more information. Online condolences can be expressed at



3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine , WI 53404

