Judith Slotke

November 16, 1946 - December 14, 2019

Slotke, Judith Ann "Judy" age 73, of Waterford, passed away December 14, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on November 16, 1946, the daughter of Leroy and Mary (nee. Sinks) Hill. Judy was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed decades full of riding. She appreciated life on the water and boating with friends and family. In later years she absolutely loved seeing America, traveling coast to coast, with her fiancée Steve Staack. Judy made an impact on those around her and will be truly missed.

Survived by son Dan (Edisa) Moreno, daughter Lisa (Dale) Muhonen; grandsons Connor Moreno and Dylan Muhonen; brother Andrew Lee Slotke, sister-in-law Nancy Court, niece Anna Carini, nephew Christian Lee Slotke, Tim Lein, and by cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Gathering with family and friends will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00AM – 3:00 PM at Doc's on the Fox (banquet hall) 232 North Milwaukee Street, Waterford, WI 53185.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI 53185

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com