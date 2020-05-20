Judith (Judy) Valerie Born June 21, 1937 - May 14, 2020 Judith (Judy) Valerie Born (nee: Luxem), age 82, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on May 14, 2020 after suffering a fall at her home. She was born June 21, 1937 in Racine, WI to Joseph and Borghild (Hostad) Luxem. She met her husband, Earl Herman Born, Jr. at the age of 14 and they were married five years later at Holy Communion Lutheran Church on September 22, 1956. She and Earl spent a total of 68 years together. Judy loved to love on people. She believed in the power of service to others. She was a Big Sister and Site Coordinator for 15 years with Our Harmony Respite program at Holy Communion. It suited her servant heart. She came from a very close-knit family which included not only her husband, children and siblings, but also aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends of family members and anyone who felt the love of her warm embrace. She loved catching up with friends, whether it was in the pool at the YMCA, over coffee or lunch, or just chatting it up with the neighbors in the front yard. She took pride in caring for her yard, loved gardening and reading. She was blessed to have been surrounded by so many caring neighbors over the years. Judy was strong in her faith and a lifelong member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Judy held many jobs over the years: Twin Disc, Jacobsen Tires, Lutheran Social Services, and as a temp at SCJ through Manpower. Her most cherished job was that of mother and grandmother. It was always a special treat when you got a "sleepover" at Grammy's. Games, tent forts, trips to the library, and midnight snacks were all part of the special Grammy treatment. Judy is survived by her husband Earl, son David Born, daughter Susan (Ed) McCrickard, daughter Sally McReynolds, grandson Jacob McReynolds, granddaughter Jenna McReynolds, son-in-law Frank Bisotti, sister Sandy (Al) Jensen, brother Peter (Karen) Luxem, sister Linda (Randy) Feest, sister Heidi Kappa, brother-in-law Mike Grayson, honorary grandchildren Michael, Paige, Cameron, Amanda, Travis, Arabella and Owen, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Judy was preceded in death by her daughter Sandy Bisotti and sister Ruth Ann Grayson. The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital for their extraordinary care and compassion. In these unprecedented times when hospital visits were not allowed, they treated Judy with grace, dignity and respect. A private service for immediate family will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Sturino Funeral Home. Extended family and friends are invited to live-stream the service by clicking on her obituary page at www.sturinofuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials to Big Sisters of Greater Racine (www.bigsistersracine.org) and Holy Communion Lutheran Church food pantry (www.hopeonahill.org) have been suggested. A celebration of Judy's life is planned for some time in the future, when it is safe for all of us to gather together again. Peace and healing through God's grace.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 20, 2020.