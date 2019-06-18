Judy Ellen Gillett

March 23, 1944 – June 13, 2019

RACINE – Judy Ellen Gillett, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital from complications following a routine colonoscopy performed at Aurora in Kenosha.

Judy was born in Presque Isle, Maine on March 23, 1944 to the late Fred D. and Catherine E. (nee: Cote) Pelkey. On July 16, 1980, she was united in marriage with Daniel Lawson Gillett, who preceded her in death on December 3, 2008. With a profound and tireless work ethic, Judy was an accomplished business entrepreneur. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah's Witnesses and was passionate in the ministry of sharing the Kingdom news. Among her interests, Judy was extremely crafty and quite the talented artist. She was also known to spoil her Boston Terrier canine companions. Above all, Judy will be remembered for her sweet personality, infectious smile, and constant determination to love and cherish all her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Brett (Debbie) Madore and Troy (Shawn) Madore; granddaughter, Amanda Madore; sisters and brothers, Edna (Eugene) Theriault, Fred Pelkey, Linda (Roger) Hawkins, Mary (Jerry) Moore and Michael (Jenny) Pelkey; her canine "best friend", LuLu; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention by name - especially her brothers and sisters of the Kingdom Hall. In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her grandson, Justin Madore; brothers, Thomas and Richard Pelkey; and precious dog, Otis.

In accordance to Judy's wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1600 N. Summerset Drive. There will be time to visit with the family at the Kingdom Hall on Wednesday from 3:30 - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jehovah's Witnesses "Watchtower" have been suggested.

A special note of thanks to Dr. James Waltenberger for trying everything he could in trying to save Judy's life with emergency surgery.

