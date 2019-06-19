Judy Ellen Gillett (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I love Judy dearly and have many good memories of visits..."
    - Evelyn Gillett-Platt
  • "May our fond memories of Aunt Judy fill our hearts with..."
    - Glen/Charlotte Gillett
  • "Judy was a very special person loved by so many. Our hearts..."
    - STEPHEN Gillett
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1600 N. Summerset Drive
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judy Ellen Gillett

March 23, 1944 – June 13, 2019

RACINE – Judy Ellen Gillett, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital from complications following a routine colonoscopy performed at Aurora in Kenosha.

In accordance to Judy's wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1600 N. Summerset Drive. There will be time to visit with the family at the Kingdom Hall on Wednesday from 3:30 - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jehovah's Witnesses "Watchtower" have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.