Judy Ellen Gillett

March 23, 1944 – June 13, 2019

RACINE – Judy Ellen Gillett, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital from complications following a routine colonoscopy performed at Aurora in Kenosha.

In accordance to Judy's wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1600 N. Summerset Drive. There will be time to visit with the family at the Kingdom Hall on Wednesday from 3:30 - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jehovah's Witnesses "Watchtower" have been suggested.

