Julia Ann Stark
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia Ann Stark

October 24, 1957 - June 20, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Julia (Kozlowski) Stark, 62, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hospice Alliance.

She was born in Baraboo, WI on October 24, 1957, the daughter of the late Clarence and Loretta Kozlowski.

Julia was a 1976 graduate of Whitewater High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, and her Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin Parkside.

In Las Vegas on December 26, 1994, Julia was united in marriage to Russell Stark.

She was an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice for the University of Wisconsin Parkside, and also worked as a Corrections Field Supervisor for the State of Wisconsin.

Julia was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church, and the Polish Center of Wisconsin. She enjoyed being a stained glass artist, and loved being a mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Russell; twin daughters, Jessica Ann (Brandan) Peterman, and Courtney Marie (Branden Villagrana) Stark; two grandchildren, Jack William Peterman, and Leilani Rose Villagrana, and aunt, Arlene (Harold) Meyer. She is further survived by cousins, friends and colleagues.

Julia was preceded in death by her brother, Alexander Scott Kozlowski.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Whitewater, WI.

Julia's family would like to thank Hospice Alliance for the care and compassion they gave Julia.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to Julias family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Diane Thomas
Friend
June 23, 2020
Russ, Jessica, Courtney,
My deepest sympathy on the passing of Julia. You are in my thoughts
Pam Drummond
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved