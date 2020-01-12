Julia Olson

January 22, 1925 - January 6, 2020

RACINE - Julia Laura Lee, age 94, passed away January 6, 2020, at Shorelight Memory Care Facility in Caledonia.

Julia was born January 22, 1925, in Waukesha County to Laura and Eldred Lee. She attended public schools in Milwaukee and obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julia worked as the librarian at Jerstad-Agerholm Junior High School for 19 years, retiring in 1984 to motor around the country with her husband, Robert (Bob). She was an avid golfer, playing in women's league many years. Julia also enjoyed bridge, crossword puzzles, having coffee with her friend, Rita Buchholz, every afternoon, and giving treats to her dog, Max. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2007 and her grandson, Robert Olson, in 2018.

Julia is survived by her sister, Patricia Olsen and her four children, Susan (Richard) Davin, Bob Olson, Gail Olson and Mike Olson; and her grandchildren, Travis Toller, Vanessa Davis, Jessie Davis and Carly Runkel.

There will be no traditional funeral service, but there will be a celebration of her life with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of memorial flowers, a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus at 2706 Chicory Road, Racine, WI 53403 is suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Shorelight Memory Care Facility.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com